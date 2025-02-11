A bill that could let AI prescribe drugs

A U.S. House committee is considering a bill that would allow AI to prescribe medications to patients.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., would amend the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act to classify AI and machine learning technologies as practitioners eligible to prescribe drugs if authorized by the state and approved by the FDA. The bill does not specify which drugs could be prescribed, in what settings or whether physician review would be required, Medscape reported.

The bill was introduced in the House and referred to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce in January.

Physicians have expressed skepticism about the legislation, telling Medscape that the bill "seems premature." However, many acknowledge that AI-driven prescriptions could become a reality in the future.

"It's here," Mr. Schweikert said in reference to the technology. "[W]e now just have to build the infrastructure around it," he added in a 2024 interview with Nextgov/FCW, referencing a "new medical landscape." He also noted that "technology is starting to move much faster than our regulatory rules."

Mr. Schweikert introduced a similar bill in January 2023, which did not advance out of committee.