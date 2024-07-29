NYC Health + Hospitals gets $5M gift to bolster behavioral staff retention

More than 120 behavioral health staff at NYC Health + Hospitals will receive up to $75,000 in student debt relief thanks to a $5 million donation the New York City-based system received from Black Family Philanthropies.

The gift is one of the largest the health system has ever received and aims to support the recruitment and retention of behavioral health staff, according to a July 29 news release.

The student loan repayment program will be supported by $4 million of the total donation. Through the program, behavioral health staff, including nurses, social workers and psychiatrists, will be eligible for debt relief in exchange for a three-year work commitment. The remaining $1 million will be used to support retention through career advancement and workplace safety initiatives.

NYC Health + Hospitals behavioral health loan repayment program launched in 2022 after an inaugural $1 million donation from Three Cairns Group. The latest gift expands the program for another two years and to more disciplines within the specialty.

The NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health system in the country, and provides around 60% of all behavioral health services for pediatric and adult patients in New York City.