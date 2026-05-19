Emory launches ED nurse residency program

Emory Decatur Hospital in Decatur, Ga., part of Emory Healthcare, has launched the health system’s first residency program for emergency department nurses.

The Emergency Nurses Association Nurse Residency Program is also the first of its kind in the Atlanta area, according to a May 18 Emory Healthcare news release.

The yearlong program combines clinical education, bedside training and mentorship for new emergency nurses. An inaugural cohort of eight recent nursing graduates joined the program in April, and Emory plans to accept additional participants later this year.

The program includes a 16-week ED orientation featuring classroom instruction, skills labs, case studies and ride-along experiences with emergency medical services teams, according to the release.

Emory Healthcare said the residency model is designed to support both newly graduated nurses and experienced nurses transitioning into emergency medicine.

“By providing structured support, specialized training and mentorship early in a nurse’s career, our residency program can strengthen professional confidence and clinical readiness while reinforcing our commitment to our team, our patients and the future of emergency nursing,” Jason Betts, DNP, RN, director of patient care emergency and behavioral health services at Emory Decatur Hospital, said in the release.

Emory Healthcare is an 11-hospital system based in Atlanta. Emory Decatur Hospital is a 451-bed facility with more than 2,500 staff members.

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