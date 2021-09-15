Montana National Guard to help state's lab with COVID-19 response

Seven volunteer Montana National Guard soldiers will begin assisting the state's lab Sept. 15 with its COVID-19 response, the governor's office said.

Ten guardsmen also will help the Billings Clinic with its COVID-19 response.

"Billings Clinic is incredibly grateful to have support from the Montana National Guard to help with immense capacity and staffing challenges we are experiencing with this latest COVID-19 surge," said Scott Ellner, DO, CEO of Billings Clinic.

Billings Clinic is the only hospital in the state to request National Guard help.