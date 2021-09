Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed a $1.4 billion healthcare package Sept. 14, including $220 million to build a new public health lab in Lansing and $115 million to update health IT systems.

The proposal represents more than a fifth of the state's $6.5 billion in discretionary rescue funding approved by Congress and President Joe Biden earlier this year. It would need to be approved by the Republican-led state legislature after the state budget is finalized later in September.