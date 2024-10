Zoom is teaming up with Suki, a developer of AI healthcare technology, to offer healthcare providers AI-powered clinical note-generation capabilities.

As part of the partnership, Zoom will integrate Suki's AI engine, Suki Platform, into both Zoom telehealth sessions and in-person visits, according to an Oct. 22 news release.

Zoom is introducing the integration to Zoom Workplace for Clinicians as part of its efforts to alleviate documentation burdens for healthcare providers.