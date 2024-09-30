UNC Health offers free virtual care after Hurricane Helene

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is offering free virtual care to residents of Western North Carolina, one of the regions hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

Adult residents can access virtual consultations with UNC Health primary care providers for mild symptoms — without an appointment or any out-of-pocket cost — through the UNC Health Virtual Care Now platform.

The virtual care service is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and can address a variety of non-emergency conditions, including fever, cold or flu symptoms, insect bites, rashes, and more, according to a Sept. 29 news release.