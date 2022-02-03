Top 5 telehealth diagnoses in November 2021

Across the U.S., mental health conditions were the No. 1 telehealth diagnosis in November 2021, according to new data from Fair Health.

Telehealth claim lines remained steady from October 2021 to November 2021, rising from 4.1 percent of all medical claim lines to 4.4 percent.

Here are the top five telehealth diagnoses in November 2021, ranked by percent of private insurance claims: