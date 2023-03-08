Telehealth utilization trends in December: 5 things to know

National telehealth utilization grew by 3.8 percent in December claiming 5.5 percent of medical claim lines compared to 5.3 percent in November, according to Fair Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker.
The Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses Fair Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. In December, the tracker found the following utilization trends:
- Nationally, COVID-19 was ranked the third among telehealth diagnoses.
- Acute respiratory diseases and infections were the second most common telehealth diagnoses in December.
- Social work continues to be the No. 1 telehealth specialty nationally.
- Primary care was the second telehealth specialty nationally.
- The median charge amount for telephone-based telehealth was $124.50.