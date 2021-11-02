Telehealth use climbs 2% across US, disrupting national decline: 4 details 

Telehealth use among individuals with private health insurance increased by 2.4 percent across almost all U.S. census regions in July, according to healthcare data cost organization Fair Health.

Four details:

1. The slight uptick in August followed a decline in telehealth use in June and July.

2. Telehealth use in the South, which is measured as a percentage of all medical claim lines in that region, increased 12.9 percent from July to August 2021.

3. COVID-19 joined the top five telehealth diagnoses recorded across the U.S. in August, for the first time since January 2021.

4. The top five reasons for telehealth visits in August were mental health conditions (47.5 percent), acute respiratory diseases and infections (8.2 percent), COVID-19 (3.5 percent), skin infections and issues (2.1 percent), and urinary tract infections (2 percent).