Telehealth claim lines rose 10% in January

National telehealth use among individuals with private health insurance grew 10.2 percent from December to January, up from 4.9 percent of all medical claim lines to 5.4 percent, according to an April 6 Fair Health report.
Three things to know:
- In January, telehealth utilization increased in every U.S. census region (Midwest, Northeast, South and West), with the greatest increase (17.5 percent) in the West. This growth marks the third month in a row that national telehealth utilization rose.
- The top diagnosis delivered via telehealth in January was for mental health conditions, making up 58.9 percent of all diagnoses.
- The average charge for a telehealth visit in January was $129.92.