Teladoc hires former Amazon Web Services healthcare manager as chief medical officer

Teladoc named Vidya Raman-Tangella, MD, as chief medical officer.

In her new role, Dr. Raman-Tangella will focus on a number of critical areas for the company including health equity, clinical evidence and best practice, and physician training, according to an April 25 press release.

She will begin her new role April 25 and will report to Teladoc Health CEO Jason Gorevic.

"We are excited to welcome Vidya to the Teladoc Health team to lead our enterprise clinical strategy, policy and quality efforts and partner with our engineering and product teams to pursue innovation that drives better health outcomes," Mr. Gorevic said. "Her background as a physician combined with her expertise and belief in the power of data to treat, cure and save lives make Vidya the perfect leader for our clinical vision and to further our mission to deliver the best-possible care when and where it's needed."

Before joining Teladoc, Dr. Raman-Tangella served as general manager of healthcare and life sciences solutions at Amazon Web Services where she led the strategy and vision for healthcare solutions and helped establish a formal function to develop a portfolio of technology and data-driven solutions for the healthcare ecosystem.