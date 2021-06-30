Rural hospital operator Rennova sells software division after nixing telehealth deal 

Rennova Health confirmed June 28 that it closed an agreement to sell its software and genetic testing divisions to VisualMED Clinical Solutions.

The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based healthcare services provider, which also owns and operates rural hospitals, had been working with TPT Global Tech over the past year to merge their companies into a telehealth platform named InnovaQor, but terminated discussions for the deal in March.

Under its agreement with VisualMED, Rennova will merge its software and genetic testing interpretation divisions Health Technology Solutions and Advanced Molecular Services Group as well as their subsidiaries into VisualMED.

VisualMED is a digital directory of clinical trials for healthcare researchers.