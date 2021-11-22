Remote patient monitoring reimbursement policies by state

The National Telehealth Policy Resource Center analyzed telehealth laws and Medicaid program policies for every state and Washington, D.C., in a recent report.

For its study, the center examined state laws, administrative codes and Medicaid provider manuals to distinguish their reimbursement policies. For some states, the center contacted Medicaid personnel to clarify policy issues or analyzed news releases from state offices.



Below are how states and Washington, D.C., are categorized by reimbursement policies.



No reimbursement for remote patient monitoring:

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Iowa

Kentucky

Massachusetts

Montana

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

Remote patient monitoring reimbursed only through CMS' codes for communication technology-based services:

California

Ohio

Reimbursement for remote patient monitoring: