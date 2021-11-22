Remote patient monitoring reimbursement policies by state

- Small
The National Telehealth Policy Resource Center analyzed telehealth laws and Medicaid program policies for every state and Washington, D.C., in a recent report.
For its study, the center examined state laws, administrative codes and Medicaid provider manuals to distinguish their reimbursement policies. For some states, the center contacted Medicaid personnel to clarify policy issues or analyzed news releases from state offices.
Below are how states and Washington, D.C., are categorized by reimbursement policies.
No reimbursement for remote patient monitoring:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Montana
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Pennsylvania
- South Dakota
- Rhode Island
- Tennessee
- Washington, D.C.
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Remote patient monitoring reimbursed only through CMS' codes for communication technology-based services:
- California
- Ohio
Reimbursement for remote patient monitoring:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Indiana
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington