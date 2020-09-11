NYU Langone Health creates template for remote COVID-19 care delivery: 4 details

NYU Langone Health and NYU Long Island School of Medicine released a new template on Sept. 10 to assist providers with assessing and triaging patients who may have COVID-19.

Four details:

1. Researchers published the template and their report in Medicina; the New York City-based health system clinicians created a decision-tree diagram to help practitioners classify the seriousness of the patient's infection.

2. During the telemedicine exam, the researchers instruct the clinician to observe the patient's breath to identify whether they are having trouble breathing, which could be a warning sign of a serious COVID-19 infection.

3. Respiratory issues can be determined virtually by looking, listening and counting a patient's respiratory rate and respiratory efforts.

4. The researchers also advise clinicians to instruct patients to use a flashlight so the clinician can get a virtual view of their throat.

Click here to view the full report.

