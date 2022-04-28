Northwell Health deploys telemedicine platform to help Ukraine health centers

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will deploy a telemedicine platform to assist Ukrainian front-line medical workers.

Northwell's Center for Global Health partnered with the Ukrainian military to launch telemedicine platforms to several undisclosed health centers to help providers take care of injured and displaced civilians in Ukraine, according to an April 27 press release.

This initiative will roll out in two phases:

In the first phase, Northwell will mobilize its telemedicine call center to funnel incoming requests to providers on a variety of readily accessible mobile platforms.





The second phase will bring medical grade and high fidelity telemedicine systems, ones routinely used in hospitals in the U.S., to the centers to collaborate on higher level cases in the operating room, to aid in combat trauma and other procedures.

The telemedicine systems can be controlled remotely by physicians in the U.S. to change their desired field of view for better patient assessment.

The systems will also be vital in post-operative care and allow for seamless telemedicine, including telephonic and written translation to provide support for a request for any specialist within the Northwell network.