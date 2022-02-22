Meet the C-suite of Teladoc: 13 execs to know

Teladoc's executives have positioned the company to becoming a leader in virtual care.

Here are 13 Teladoc executives to know:

Jason Gorevic, chief executive officer.

Mr. Gorevic has served as chief executive officer since 2009. Under his leadership, Teladoc experienced significant revenue growth, membership and telehealth utilization.

Kelly Bliss, president, U.S. health group.

Ms. Bliss is in charge of sales, client management, and client and commercial operations. Under her leadership, client services achieved record growth and retention.

Donna Boyer, chief product officer.

Ms. Boyers oversees product management and design for Teladoc. She has over 25 years experience in leading production innovation.

Joseph DeVivo, president hospital, health systems.

Mr. DeVivo joined Teladoc in 2020. He is in charge of making sure Teladoc's integrated platform and hardware business addresses the needs of hospitals and health systems.

Arnnon Geshuri, chief human resources officer.

Mr. Geshuri oversees talent acquisition, learning and development, benefits and compensation, workplace, and diversity equity and inclusion. He previously served as chief people officer at Livongo Health until its merger with Teladoc Health.

Claus Jensen, PhD, chief innovation officer.

Dr. Jensen is in charge of technology and innovation at the company. Under his leadership, the research and development team applies product innovation, data science, technological expertise and clinical excellence to transform how people access and experience healthcare around the world.

Alon Matas, president, BetterHelp.

Mr. Matas founded BetterHelp, Teladoc's mental health service. In his role as president, he oversees strategic direction, business growth, service operations, partnerships and product development.

Mala Murthy, chief financial officer.

Ms. Murthy is in charge of accounting, financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Prior to her role at Teladoc, she served in multiple senior executive positions at American Express.

Carlos Nueno, president, international.

Mr. Nueno oversees strategic direction, operations and client management for the company’s international operators. Prior to his role at Teladoc, Mr. Nueno was co-founder and CEO of Advance Medical, a provider of global health services.

Dan Trencher, senior vice president, corporate strategy.

Mr. Trencher is responsible for developing Teladoc's long-term strategic vision. Prior to his current position, Mr. Trencher led product and strategy for Teladoc.

Andrew Turitz, senior vice president of corporate development.

Mr. Turitz is in charge of identifying, evaluating, and executing growth opportunities for Teladoc Health through partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures and other third-party relationships.

Adam Vandervoort, chief legal officer.

Mr. Vandervoort oversees Teladoc's legal matters, including government affairs, corporate governance, securities law, intellectual property, and privacy.

Stephany Verstraete, chief marketing and engagement officer.

Ms. Verstraete leads Teladoc's global marketing and communications efforts. She is also responsible for the market positioning of Teladoc Health’s brand and product portfolio.