Mayo researchers study 2B claims to find telehealth's payoff

Researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic found that telehealth was highly effective at delivering quality care for several healthcare conditions, but can be improved with remote monitoring tools and a flexible payment system, according to a July 30 report published in Telehealth and Medicine Today.

The researchers looked at 2 billion claims in all 50 states, covering more than 50 percent of private insurer activity in the United States, from January 2019 to December 2020. Researchers also conducted a provider survey (July to August 2020) and a patient survey (November 2020 to February 2021).

Six takeaways: