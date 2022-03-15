Majority of clinicians say telehealth hurts their ability to show empathy, report finds

Listen
Fifty-one percent of clinicians said telehealth negatively affects their ability to demonstrate empathy with patients, according to a report released March 15 by analytics firm Elsevier Health.
Researchers surveyed 1,691 physicians and 1,108 nurses from 118 countries about healthcare technology adoption and how they think clinicians' role may change in the future. Here are eight more notable findings:
- Eighty-three percent of clinicians said training must be overhauled so they can keep pace with technological advancements in healthcare.
- Sixty-nine percent of clinicians said they are overwhelmed with the current volume of healthcare data.
- Sixty-six percent of clinicians agreed patients will be more empowered to take care of their own health in the next 10 years.
- Sixty-two percent of clinicians believe clinicians' roles will change over the next 10 years to be more of a partnership with the patient.
- Seventy-seven percent of clinicians expect real-time patient analytics to be critical to personalized care in the future.
- Fifty-six percent of clinicians said they will base most of their clinical decisions using AI tools in the next 10 years.
- Sixty-three percent of clinicians said most consultations between clinicians and patients will be remote in the 10 years.
- Forty-nine percent of clinicians said most healthcare will be provided in a patient’s home instead of in a healthcare setting in the next 10 years.