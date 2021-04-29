FCC opens applications for COVID-19 telehealth funding April 29: 5 things to know

The Federal Communications Commission has opened applications for its second round of COVID-19 telehealth funding, according to a news release.

Five things to know:

The FCC's COVID-19 telehealth program provides $200 million in funding for healthcare providers so they can offer care services to patients at their homes or mobile locations.



The program provides immediate support to eligible healthcare providers by fully funding their telecommunications services, information services and devices necessary to provide connected care.



The second round of applications will open at 12 p.m. EDT on April 29 and will close at 12 p.m. EDT on May 6.



Round one applicants who were not funded will need to submit a new application.



Funding for the program is provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act signed into law last March by former President Donald Trump.

To read the full news release, click here.

