Bill would require government to study impact of telehealth during pandemic

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Ill., introduced legislation June 1 that would require the HHS secretary to conduct a widespread study on the effectiveness of telehealth before relaxed policies are rescinded, according to Nextgov.

The Evaluating Disparities and Outcomes of Telehealth During the COVID-19 Emergency Act of 2020 calls for the study to collect nationwide data on the number of telehealth visits, the healthcare facilities providing telehealth and what services patients received.

Data for the study is to be gathered no later than a year after the public health emergency ends and would be submitted to the House Energy and Commerce and Ways and Means committees and the Senate Finance Committee, according to the report.

"Data and information and research informs policy and resources, and that’s what we’re trying to do — gather as much information and really study the issue quickly before CMS regulations do run out," Ms. Kelly said in a statement to the publication.

