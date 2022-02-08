9 best virtual care platforms, per KLAS

Epic has the top EMR-centric virtual care platform, and Caregility has the top non-EMR-based virtual care platform, according to KLAS Research's 2022 "Best in KLAS" rankings, released Feb. 8.

For its annual rankings, KLAS compiles insights from clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations regarding their software and product preferences. The report is based on 23,735 evaluations the firm completed in 2021.

Winners for EMR-centric virtual care platforms:

Epic



Athenahealth



NextGen Healthcare

Winners for non-EMR-based virtual care platforms:

Caregility



SOC Telemed



Teladoc Health



Updox



MDLive



Amwell

Click here to view the full report.