8 reasons patients are resistant to telehealth

Only 36 percent of patients who have never had a telehealth appointment say they prefer face-to-face visits, according to research released Nov. 15 by GoodRx.

During August and September, GoodRx surveyed 1,042 patients about their telehealth experiences. Among the patients who had never used telehealth, here are eight reasons they cited:

  1. No health issues that have required a telehealth visit: 62 percent

  2. Preference for face-to-face visits: 36 percent

  3. Lack of familiarity with telehealth: 25 percent

  4. Concerns about security and/or privacy: 9 percent

  5. Uncertainty about cost or too expensive: 9 percent

  6. Uncertainty or distrust of a virtual provider: 5 percent

  7. Lack of internet or connected devices: 2 percent

  8. Language and/or communication difficulties: 2 percent

