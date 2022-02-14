6 ways clinicians can fight telemedicine fatigue

Some clinicians spend consecutive hours each day conducting telehealth appointments or holding online meetings, which can lead to a type of burnout called telemedicine fatigue. Here are six steps clinicians can take to combat the condition, according to a report published Feb. 14 in MDLinx.

Prepare your workspace and eliminate potential distractions.



Get familiar with your video chatting software.



Avoid ocular distress by using a large screen, matching the screen's brightness to the room's brightness and regularly doing brief eye exercises.



Ensure you have comfortable furniture options, such as a standing desk or orthopedic chair.



Instead of rushing through virtual meetings, incorporate time for small talk with co-workers so as to simulate in-person meetings.



Take breaks between sessions.