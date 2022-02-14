6 ways clinicians can fight telemedicine fatigue

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Some clinicians spend consecutive hours each day conducting telehealth appointments or holding online meetings, which can lead to a type of burnout called telemedicine fatigue. Here are six steps clinicians can take to combat the condition, according to a report published Feb. 14 in MDLinx.

  1. Prepare your workspace and eliminate potential distractions.

  2. Get familiar with your video chatting software.

  3. Avoid ocular distress by using a large screen, matching the screen's brightness to the room's brightness and regularly doing brief eye exercises.

  4. Ensure you have comfortable furniture options, such as a standing desk or orthopedic chair.

  5. Instead of rushing through virtual meetings, incorporate time for small talk with co-workers so as to simulate in-person meetings.

  6. Take breaks between sessions.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles