11 health system executives named to telehealth leadership council

The American Telemedicine Association formed a new leadership council featuring 11 health system executives.

The council will meet twice a year to collaborate on problem-solving and preparing for what comes next in virtual care.

"Our new leadership council brings together executive-level representatives from leading organizations driving healthcare transformation, harnessing their important perspectives and expertise to advance the way care is delivered," American Telemedicine Association CEO Ann Mond Johnson said in a July 11 statement.

The health system members include:

— Jeff Carr, vice president of operations and virtual services, Houston Methodist.

— Sara Collins, assistant vice president of medical staff governance and telehealth, Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.).

— Kathy Deanda, MSN, RN, senior director of virtual health, UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.).

— Emily Fry, vice president of innovation, Geisinger (Danville, Pa.).

— Adam Hornung, vice president of air medical, telehealth, transfer centers and outreach, Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City).

Jennifer Junis, MSN, RN, senior vice president of OSF OnCall Digital Health, OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.).

— Aman Mahajan, MD, PhD, senior vice president of innovation enterprises, UPMC (Pittsburgh).

— Shannon McAllister, assistant vice president of population health and telemedicine, WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.).

— Mitesh Patel, MD, chief clinical transformation officer, Ascension (St. Louis).

— Raj Patel, MD, vice president of digital patient experience, Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.).

— Michelle Rizor, director of virtual health and digital platforms, Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.).

