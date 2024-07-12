11 health system executives named to telehealth leadership council

The American Telemedicine Association formed a new leadership council featuring 11 health system executives.

The council will meet twice a year to collaborate on problem-solving and preparing for what comes next in virtual care.

"Our new leadership council brings together executive-level representatives from leading organizations driving healthcare transformation, harnessing their important perspectives and expertise to advance the way care is delivered," American Telemedicine Association CEO Ann Mond Johnson said in a July 11 statement.

The health system members include:

— Jeff Carr, vice president of operations and virtual services, Houston Methodist.

— Sara Collins, assistant vice president of medical staff governance and telehealth, Lifepoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.).

— Kathy Deanda, MSN, RN, senior director of virtual health, UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.).

— Emily Fry, vice president of innovation, Geisinger (Danville, Pa.).

— Adam Hornung, vice president of air medical, telehealth, transfer centers and outreach, Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City).

— Jennifer Junis, MSN, RN, senior vice president of OSF OnCall Digital Health, OSF Healthcare (Peoria, Ill.).

— Aman Mahajan, MD, PhD, senior vice president of innovation enterprises, UPMC (Pittsburgh).

— Shannon McAllister, assistant vice president of population health and telemedicine, WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.).

— Mitesh Patel, MD, chief clinical transformation officer, Ascension (St. Louis).

— Raj Patel, MD, vice president of digital patient experience, Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.).

— Michelle Rizor, director of virtual health and digital platforms, Corewell Health (Grand Rapids and Southfield, Mich.).