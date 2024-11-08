Owens & Minor awards 3 organizations for advancing supplier diversity

Owens & Minor recognized three organizations with the 2024 Supplier Diversity Awards for their efforts in promoting diversity in the healthcare supply chain.

The awards consist of Diverse Enterprise of the Year, Large Corporation of the Year and Civic Leader of the Year. The nomination process for each award category considers individuals and organizations that advocate for underrepresented populations; demonstrate entrepreneurship, civic engagement or professional service leadership; and engage in progressing healthcare delivery and community wellness.

The Diverse Enterprise of the Year award was given to MYCO Medical, a minority-owned disposable medical device supplier based in Apex, N.C. Founded 32 years ago, MYCO Medical supplies nearly 200 million devices annually to healthcare facilities. The organization demonstrates community service by providing employees with dedicated volunteer PTO at local organizations.

The Large Corporation of the Year award was given to Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth. As the largest nonprofit healthcare system in Arizona, HonorHealth serves over 5 million patients annually. The system launched a Supplier Diversity Program in 2022 and has ensured its sustainability through its workforce and financial resources.

The Civic Leader of the Year award was given to Manwell Bynum, head of business acceleration for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. Mr. Bynum leads Atrium Health's economic mobility and inclusive purchasing initiatives, prioritizing socially equitable and economically viable decisions that support communities in need. Additionally, he oversees business diversity strategy, sustainable sourcing and economic mobility programs.