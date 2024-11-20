Medtronic reports higher quarterly revenue, raises sales outlook for 2025

Medtronic reported its second-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2025, showing a 5.3% increase in total revenue, reaching $8.4 billion.

The company also saw 5% growth in organic revenue, which excludes certain items like foreign currency translation and prior-year adjustments, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the company.

Medtronic's net income for the quarter rose 40%, reaching $1.27 billion, with earnings per share increasing 46% to $0.99. The company also raised its guidance for the full fiscal year 2025, expecting stronger organic revenue growth and improved earnings.