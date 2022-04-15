US healthcare companies are still operating in Russia — others have left altogether

Researchers at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have determined the current operating status of American and international corporations in Russia using regulatory filings, tax documents, company statements, financial analyst reports, media reports and direct contacts.

This is the status of American healthcare companies in Russia following the February invasion of Ukraine:

Still operating:

Align Technology: Phoenix-based manufacturer of 3D digital scanners and Invisalign clear aligners used in orthodontics

Amgen: biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Suspended some operations:

AmerisourceBergen: The Conshohocken, Pa.-based drug distribution and consulting company has ended all new business initiatives in Russia but will continue ongoing clinical trials and distribution of its health products.

Abbott Laboratories: The Abbott Park, Ill.-based medical manufacturer has suspended all nonessential business.

Eli Lilly: The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical company has suspended all new investments and clinical trials.

Johnson & Johnson: The multinational pharmaceutical corporation headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., has paused patient enrollment in ongoing trials.

AbbVie: The biopharmaceutical firm headquartered in North Chicago, Ill., has suspended aesthetics operations and paused all clinical trials.

Merck: The Kenilworth, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company will not make new investments or conduct clinical trial enrollments going forward.

Pfizer: The New York City-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation will not make new investments or conduct new clinical trials going forward.

Suspended operations:

Conformis: The medical device manufacturer headquartered in Billerica, Mass., has suspended all distribution operations.

Mettler Toledo: The Columbus, Ohio-based medical laboratory device manufacturer has suspended all shipments.

SonoSim: The medical software developer headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., has suspended its distributor relationships in Russia.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: The Waltham, Mass.-based medical equipment supplier has suspended all sales and manufacturing.

Waters Corp: The medical equipment manufacturer and software developer headquartered in Milford, Mass., has suspended all sales and services.