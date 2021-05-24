UPMC renames 3 hospitals

Pittsburgh-based UPMC has renamed three hospitals that previously had ties to Harrisburg, Pa.-based PinnacleHealth System, according to Penn Live.

UPMC renamed the hospitals, which are all in the Harrisburg area, to UPMC Harrisburg, UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC West Shore.

Previously, each hospital had the word "Pinnacle" in its name. UPMC merged with PinnacleHealth in 2017.

Philip Guarneschelli, a former PinnacleHealth executive who is now president of UPMC central Pa. region, told Penn Live the "new naming and signage are the next step in our transition to simplify and unify our position as the provider of the most advanced care in central Pennsylvania."