ThedaCare plans OB-ED, hospitalist program

ThedaCare, based in Neenah, Wis., is planning an obstetrical emergency department and hospitalist program to boost women's services in northeast and central Wisconsin.

The health system and provider partners are developing the OB-ED and hospitalist program at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah so pregnant women could receive timely and specialized care for issues like abdominal pain or bleeding. The program will also extend telehealth consultations to rural hospitals in ThedaCare's network.

The OB-ED triage beds are funded as part of the $100 million investment and modernization project ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah announced earlier this year.

ThedaCare anticipates beginning the OB-ED and hospitalist program in late 2023.