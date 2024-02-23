The 18 health systems Walmart sends its employees to for care in 2024

In an effort to rein in healthcare costs for its 1.6 million employees, Walmart sends them directly to health systems that demonstrate high-quality care outcomes, otherwise known as Centers of Excellence.

Through the program, Walmart will cover the travel and treatment costs for employees seeking a range of services, but only for providers with which the company is contracted. Walmart then reimburses with bundled payments negotiated with the providers.

Below are the 18 health systems or providers to which Walmart will refer patients for defined episodes of care in 2024.

Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates/Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.)

Spine surgery

Cleveland Clinic

Heart surgery

Emory (Atlanta)

Spine surgery and weight loss surgery

Geisinger Medical Center (Danville, Pa.)

Spine surgery, hip and knee replacements, and weight loss surgery

Intermountain (Salt Lake City)

Weight loss surgery

Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

Hip and knee replacements

Kaiser Permanente (Irvine, Calif.)

Hip and knee replacements

KC Bariatric (Lenexa, Kan.)

Weight loss surgery

Kindbody (nationwide)

Fertility treatment

Mayo Clinic (Minnesota, Florida and Arizona)

Transplants, spine surgery, hip and knee replacements, and cancer care

Memorial Hermann (Houston)

Spine surgery

Mercy Springfield (Mo.)

Spine surgery and hip and knee replacements

Northeast Baptist (San Antonio)

Hip and knee replacements and weight loss surgery

Northwest Medical Center (Springdale, Ark.)

Weight loss surgery

Ochsner Health (New Orleans)

Spine surgery, hip and knee replacements, and weight loss surgery

Scripps Mercy (San Diego)

Hip and knee replacements

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Hip and knee replacements and weight loss surgery

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

Spine surgery, and hip and knee replacements