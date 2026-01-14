Solventum and MEDITECH Expanse: New Accelerator partnership delivers ambient AI documentation

ST. PAUL, Minn., January 13, 2026

Solventum, a leader in healthcare technology and speech recognition documentation, announced its official designation as an Accelerator partner in the MEDITECH Alliance. Through this partnership, the Solventum™ Fluency Align™ solution will integrate directly with MEDITECH Expanse, enabling clinicians to leverage conversational and generative AI to streamline documentation workflows and reduce administrative burden.

Solventum Fluency Align uses advanced AI to automatically generate clinical notes during patient encounters, allowing providers to review, edit and finalize documentation securely from their mobile devices. This integration with MEDITECH Expanse empowers clinicians to complete charting tasks more efficiently, freeing up time for direct patient care.

“MEDITECH is excited to formally welcome longtime partner Solventum to the MEDITECH Alliance,” said MEDITECH Associate Vice President Jeff Kimball. “This partnership will offer our customers a new option to leverage conversational and generative AI to reduce the administrative burden for clinicians, allowing them to focus more of their time on direct patient care.”

Early adopters of Solventum Fluency Align have reported significant improvements in workflow efficiency, including a 26% reduction in burnout and a 35% decrease in time spent charting outside clinic hours. By integrating with MEDITECH Expanse, Solventum continues its commitment to advancing technologies that support provider well-being and elevate care delivery.

“With Solventum Fluency Align, physicians can rely on technology to handle the administrative burden of documentation,” said Dr. Travis Bias, deputy chief medical officer of Health Information Systems, Solventum. “That shift allows us to spend less time on clerical tasks and more time listening to and caring for our patients. Ultimately, it helps improve the accuracy of our records, supports better care delivery and restores the focus of clinical practice back where it belongs — on the patient.”

Solventum Fluency Align is part of the full Solventum capture-to-code solution suite, delivering value to healthcare organizations. Learn more about Solventum Fluency Align here.

About Solventum

Solventum, formerly 3M Health Care, redefines revenue cycle management with AI solutions rooted in clinical expertise. As the creators of foundational patient grouping methodologies like APR DRGs, CRGs, and Potentially Preventable Events, we set the industry standard for classification and reimbursement. Our integrated platform bridges the gap between automation and clinical accuracy, reducing rework, preventing denials, and improving financial and care outcomes. With over 40 years of clinical insights and 400+ content experts, Solventum delivers audit-defensible, deterministic AI that transforms clinician documentation, revenue integrity, and compliance workflows—ensuring results that are both reliable and transparent. Learn more at https://www.solventum.com/en-us/home/.

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