Private sector vaccine mandates proved a successful strategy 

Despite being controversial, vaccine mandates in the private sphere proved a successful strategy in the U.S. for increasing vaccination rates and reducing health disparities, Nature reported July 6.

Across the private sector, employers at large corporations and healthcare centers mandated vaccines for their staff, stating without a shot, employees would lose their job. One national survey of more than 12,000 healthcare workers found that where vaccine mandates existed, ​​90.5 percent of workers were vaccinated, but where they did not, only 73.3 percent were.

Other private sector success stories include United Airlines which touts a 99 percent vaccination rate. Other research found that vaccine mandates helped close the health equity gap for vaccination between socioeconomic groups, encouraging more economically disadvantaged workers to get their shots.