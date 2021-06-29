Piedmont to equip hospital security officers with tasers, body cameras

Security officers at Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare's hospitals in Georgia will get tasers and body cameras through a new agreement with Axon.

In recent years, hospitals have faced growing concern around safety for their patients and providers. In April, House lawmakers approved legislation that targets workplace violence in healthcare settings.

"Having these tools available is a part of our desire to equip the best healthcare security team possible," Mike Hodges, system director of Piedmont public safety, said in a June 29 news release. "It is important to us that our officers are capable of responding effectively to all tactical challenges in order to provide the best possible patient care environment."

Piedmont joins several hospitals across the U.S. that work with Axon, which is a developer of technology and weapons for military and law enforcement.