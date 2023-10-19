Northshore–Edward-Elmhurst Health named exclusive healthcare partner of NBRPA

Evanston, Ill.-based Northshore – Edward-Elmhurst Health has entered an exclusive, multi-year partnership with The National Basketball Retired Players Association.

Thanks to the new agreement, NS-EEH is now the first-choice healthcare provider for the organization, providing care to more than 1,800 former professional basketball players and their families. The health system will also offer assistance with physical, mental, and emotional healthcare needs, support NBRPA health events and health fairs, and boost the organization's DEI initiatives.

The unprecedented medical partnership aims to provide NBRPA members with a level of care access equivalent to what they received while on a professional team.