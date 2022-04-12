Morgan Health seeks quality, investment VPs

JPMorgan Chase's healthcare venture, Morgan Health, is seeking vice presidents for investments and quality, according to its recent job postings.

Morgan Health Ventures, the company's investment arm, posted an open position April 6 seeking a vice president. The vice president would be "part of a team focused on accelerating health system improvement," according to the posting.

Morgan Health Ventures plans to invest up to $250 million in companies offering technologies and services that improve healthcare outcomes and access, and the vice president will be expected to play a key role in that effort. They will lead sourcing, structuring and underwriting of healthcare transactions, manage investment due diligence processes and support portfolio companies.

Morgan Health also posted an open position April 6 seeking a vice president and quality lead for its innovation team. The quality lead will be expected to set strategy for providers, payers and vendors, as well as recommend measures and thresholds for commercial contracts.

The quality lead will also evaluate Morgan Health Ventures' investment opportunities and collaborate with portfolio companies on quality and measurement priorities.