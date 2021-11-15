JPMorgan's health venture building out leadership team

- Small
JPMorgan Chase's healthcare company, Morgan Health, is hiring for several new roles, according to the company's career page.
JPMorgan Chase unveiled Morgan Health on May 20. The company is seeking to improve employer-sponsored healthcare in the U.S. and bring meaningful innovation into the industry by targeting insurance and keeping populations healthy. Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said success for the company will be measured by whether it improves the "Triple Aim": quality of care, access to care and cost to deliver care.
Four roles Morgan Health is hiring for are:
- Ventures associate. The healthcare company is seeking an experienced investment banker or venture capital professional to help build out its investing franchise through formulating strategy for the group, navigating internal approval processes, and working across the organization to originate, structure, execute and manage equity investments.
- Finance & business management lead executive director. Morgan Health is looking for an executive director that is responsible for all finance and business management services across Morgan Health. Responsibilities include building out financial analyses, reporting and business management initiatives.
- Vice president, health & wellness communications manager. Morgan Health is looking for a candidate to focus on employee communications and engagement support for health and wellness initiatives.
- Community engagement analyst/associate. Morgan Health is seeking analysts and associates to help support and identify approaches to advance health equity and reduce disparities within JPMorgan's employee base and the communities it serves.