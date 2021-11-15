JPMorgan's health venture building out leadership team

JPMorgan Chase's healthcare company, Morgan Health, is hiring for several new roles, according to the company's career page.

JPMorgan Chase unveiled Morgan Health on May 20. The company is seeking to improve employer-sponsored healthcare in the U.S. and bring meaningful innovation into the industry by targeting insurance and keeping populations healthy. Dan Mendelson, CEO of Morgan Health, said success for the company will be measured by whether it improves the "Triple Aim": quality of care, access to care and cost to deliver care.

Four roles Morgan Health is hiring for are: