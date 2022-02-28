IPCC releases new climate report: 5 health takeaways

Listen
Climate change is affecting many aspects of life, including general health. Scientists from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change spelled out how and what can be done to stop it in the latest report, released Feb. 28.
Five things to know:
- The scientists concluded with a very high confidence that climate change is increasingly contributing to adverse health effects. Population migration and temperature variability all contribute to diseases such as dengue and chikungunya virus.
- Some chronic, non-communicable diseases have been found to have climate-sensitive pathways, such as dust, fire smoke and heat.
- Climate variability also leads to food insecurity through destruction of crops and lack of clean water, causing illnesses related to malnutrition and undernutrition. An extra 250,000 deaths a year from heat, undernutrition, malaria and diarrheal disease are predicted by 2050.
- Part of the solution is targeting investments into health systems to strengthen the response to climate-related issues; for instance, investing in hazard early warning systems and vector-borne disease control programs. The report emphasized a multisector response to climate risks in healthcare.
- Ultimately, transitioning to a low-carbon society will have the most impact, according to the report. Green buildings, equitable access to renewable energy, active transport such as walking and cycling, and plant-based diets are all steps outlined by the report.