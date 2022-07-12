Illinois health organizations join fight against violent crime

OSF HealthCare, Carle Health and Christie Clinic are healthcare organizations partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana - Champaign to fight violent crime in the Champaign region.

Each healthcare organization has committed to donating $50,000 to the Investment for Impact fund, which will be used by the United Way of Champaign County to address violent crime, according to a July 11 press release. The funds will address immediate solutions to violent crime as well as long-term solutions to the issue.

Some of the initiatives include improving the relationship between law enforcement and the local community and mentoring for high school students.