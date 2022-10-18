HCA using 'Zen lounges' to help nurses fight burnout

A survey of nurses at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) revealed its nurses were burnt out. One-quarter were considering leaving the profession, 58 percent reported depressive symptoms and 65 percent reported burnout. HCA Houston is responding with a variety of wellness initiatives, the Houston Chronicle reported Oct. 18.
Some of the actions the health system is taking, according to the newspaper:
- Adding "Zen lounges" with soothing music, scented candles, yoga mats and massage chairs to hospitals.
- Organizing peer support groups.
- Bringing in therapy dogs.
- Facilitating "Wellness Wagon Wednesdays," during which nurses receive products such as skin care masks, stress balls and tea.
- Providing yoga instructors to teach "poses of the week."
- Gathering nurses' feedback with QR codes at each Zen lounge. The health system aims to publish the data it collects in a medical journal.