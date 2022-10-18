HCA using 'Zen lounges' to help nurses fight burnout

Alexis Kayser -

A survey of nurses at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Texas) revealed its nurses were burnt out. One-quarter were considering leaving the profession, 58 percent reported depressive symptoms and 65 percent reported burnout. HCA Houston is responding with a variety of wellness initiatives, the Houston Chronicle reported Oct. 18. 

Some of the actions the health system is taking, according to the newspaper: 

  • Adding "Zen lounges" with soothing music, scented candles, yoga mats and massage chairs to hospitals.
  • Organizing peer support groups. 
  • Bringing in therapy dogs. 
  • Facilitating "Wellness Wagon Wednesdays," during which nurses receive products such as skin care masks, stress balls and tea. 
  • Providing yoga instructors to teach "poses of the week."
  • Gathering nurses' feedback with QR codes at each Zen lounge. The health system aims to publish the data it collects in a medical journal.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles