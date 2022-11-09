HCA to change name of Virginia hospital

John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, will be renamed TriCities Hospital.

Additionally, TriCities ER will become Prince George ER, according to a Nov. 8 news release. Both name changes are effective Dec. 14.

"For more than 100 years, John Randolph Medical Center has provided healthcare to the TriCities community," HCA said. "The new name better reflects the unity of the extensive TriCities' network of specialists and dedicated healthcare experts."

The hospital's original namesake, John Randolph of Roanoke, served in Virginia politics in the late 1700s and early 1800s. He owned 400 enslaved people "but had doubts about the morality of the use of slaves all of his life," according to the Shelby County Historical Society.

John Randolph Medical Center was founded in 1915 and is now a 147-bed facility. TriCities ER in Prince George, Va., is a satellite ER associated with the medical center.

"We are immensely proud of the positive impact our hospital family has had on the residents of this region," Joe Mazzo, John Randolph Medical Center's CEO, said in a news release. "While our name is changing, our commitment to the communities we serve is not. Patients and families can continue to rely on HCA Virginia's trusted care teams to deliver personal, local care."

HCA said the new name is more inclusive and reflective of HCA's values while honoring the history of the facility.