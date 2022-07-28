Dollar General names execs as healthcare advisers

Dollar General has appointed four executives to its newly established healthcare advisory panel to guide the store in increasing its healthcare offerings.

The panel will advise Dollar General on its strategy in developing an approach to healthcare and investing in resources in the field, according to the July 28 press release.

The four new members are Patrick Carroll, MD, CEO of Vida Health and former chief medical officer of Walgreens; Katy Lanz, DNP, MSN, chief strategy and product officer at Personal Care Medical Associates; Von Nguyen, MD, clinical lead of public and population health at Google, and Yolanda Hill Wimberly, MD, senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Atlanta-based Grady Health Systems.

"Dollar General is excited to take these next bold steps on our healthcare journey and welcomes these talented and respected professionals to our new advisory panel," said Albert Wu, MD, chief medical officer at Dollar General. "With a belief in furthering our mission of serving others, the panel will provide guidance and prioritization of efforts in the areas of health and wellness at DG."