Despite 'Great Resignation,' healthcare jobs in top 10 Google job searches

People are asking Google about finding new jobs, and their search results reveal an interest in healthcare roles.

In a Feb. 9 article, Google analyzed search trends to discover the jobs people are looking for and the qualifications they need to get them. They reviewed what people typed in after searching "how to become a…" between January 2021 and 2022.

Overall, "how to become a real estate agent" was the top search on the list, with "how to become a flight attendant" coming in second.



People showed an interest in mental health jobs. The fourth most-searched phrase was "how to become a therapist."



"How to become a psychiatrist" was the eighth most-searched.



Fitness and wellness jobs were also popular. "How to become a personal trainer" was the seventh most-searched phrase.



"How to become a physical therapist" was the ninth most-searched phrase.

People were also searching for professional qualifications and training programs, so Google conducted a similar analysis to find out which industries they wanted training in.

The No. 1 most searched-for qualification was Google data analytics professional certificate.



The second most searched for-qualification was medical assistant NCMA.

The trends also revealed that the "Great Resignation" is a global phenomenon, with people searching "how to leave your job" the most in the Philippines, followed by South Africa and the U.S.