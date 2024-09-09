China to allow foreign-owned hospitals

China has reversed policies against wholly foreign-owned hospitals in Beijing and eight other areas to attract outside investment, according to Bloomberg.
China's commerce ministry posted the updated policy on its website, describing a new pilot project to open up opportunities for foreign organizations and companies to develop hospitals in its wealthier provinces of Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan.
The policy doesn't cover traditional Chinese medicine hospitals or acquisitions of public hospitals.
Chinese leaders hope the new policy will provide access to better quality care for its citizens and boost the economy, according to Bloomberg.
Large health systems have expanded overseas in the last two decades. Cleveland Clinic, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and UPMC all have established international networks of care and connections in China.
- UPMC has made forays into China, partnering with conglomerate Wanda Group in 2018 on a $2 billion, 20-year project to open five major hospitals in the country.
- Cleveland Clinic announced plans to expand its footprint in China in 2022 for broader access to quality care. The health system engaged Ruby Chen as an in-country representative for the expansion.
- Cedars-Sinai affiliated with Taikang Healthcare in 2019 to develop Shenzhen Qianhai Taikang International Hospital and elevate patient care in the country. The partners also developed Qianhai Hospital, which began operations last month.