China to allow foreign-owned hospitals

China has reversed policies against wholly foreign-owned hospitals in Beijing and eight other areas to attract outside investment, according to Bloomberg.

China's commerce ministry posted the updated policy on its website, describing a new pilot project to open up opportunities for foreign organizations and companies to develop hospitals in its wealthier provinces of Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Nanjing, Suzhou, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hainan.

The policy doesn't cover traditional Chinese medicine hospitals or acquisitions of public hospitals.

Chinese leaders hope the new policy will provide access to better quality care for its citizens and boost the economy, according to Bloomberg.

Large health systems have expanded overseas in the last two decades. Cleveland Clinic, Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai and UPMC all have established international networks of care and connections in China.