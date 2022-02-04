'Broken beyond repair': Staff fed up as 80% of hospitals under high or extreme stress

Despite the decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, in the last week of January 2022, 80 percent of U.S hospitals were under high or extreme stress from COVID-19, The Guardian reported Feb. 4.

High or extreme stress is defined by 10 percent or more of total hospitalizations being COVID-19 patients, according to a framework from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington in Seattle. Georgia, Missouri and New Mexico hospitals were at the most extreme levels of strain in the country, according to the data compiled by NPR. Vermont, Alaska and Wyoming were reporting the least stress from COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals aren't just dealing with COVID-19 patients, but many patients who postponed treatment over the pandemic are now looking for care again. The strain hospitals are under is affecting the workforce, with medical professionals severly burnt out and some considering leaving the profession.

Brian Resler, MD, a San Francisco-based emergency physician, anonymously polled a group of physicians on an overnight shift about their jobs.

"Everyone of us said if we could go back, we would choose a different career," he told The Guardian. "Most people got into healthcare because they wanted to help people and make a difference, and I think at this point, it's just broken beyond repair."

Dr. Resler also mentioned that much of the gratitude he used to receive from patients is gone, and he's dealing now with many angry patients who treat him and his team with disrespect.

"I spend most of my day apologizing and being yelled at. Anytime I go see a new patient, it's a pleasant surprise when they are not angry at me," he said.