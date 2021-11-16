Boston Medical Center initiative to combat healthcare disparities

Boston Medical Center has created a new Health Equity Accelerator to eliminate race-based health equity gaps in healthcare, the academic medical center announced Nov. 16.

The initiative will specifically target health equity gaps in maternal and child health, behavioral health, oncology, infectious diseases and chronic conditions. The accelerator's approach will incorporate these clinical areas, as well as research and community, including social determinants of health.

"For more than a century, equity has been central to the mission of Boston Medical Center, whether it was establishing the nation's first preventative food pantry or advocating and investing in affordable housing," Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, said in a news release. "The disparities that the COVID pandemic revealed and worsened in our patient population, as well as our nation's long overdue reckoning on race, led us to look deeply at ourselves and the role of healthcare in equity. The launch of the Health Equity Accelerator is a transformative moment for our health system."

Boston Medical Center said the Health Equity Accelerator will involve working with community partners and patients, including a community advisory committee. It will also involve working with subcommittees in specific areas of concern, including behavioral health disparities.

Overall, the initiative will provide a "vehicle to exchange ideas and insights within the wider medical community through publishing and policy conversations," according to the organization.

Thea James, MD, vice president of mission and associate CMO at Boston Medical Center, and Elena Mendez-Escobar, PhD, executive director of strategy at Boston Medical Center, will lead the Health Equity Accelerator. Two of Boston Medical Center's longstanding corporate sponsors — John Hancock and the MassMutual Foundation — are funding the initiative.

