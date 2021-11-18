AHA rolls out national radio spot on healthcare workforce 'national emergency' 

The American Hospital Association has launched a national radio spot calling recent healthcare workforce challenges and confusing insurance issues a "national emergency."

In the segment that rolled out to radio stations across the country Nov. 17, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack outlines issues facing medical professionals and urges policymakers to take action.

"Our workforce is our most precious resource, but they are tired and frustrated," he says. "They are tired of fighting bureaucratic hurdles imposed by commercial insurance companies diverting them from patient care to paperwork. This is a national emergency that demands attention from policymakers at every level of government."

The segment concludes by urging lawmakers to consider provisions to the social spending package and faster distribution of COVID-19 relief funds.