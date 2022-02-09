AHA releases 2022-24 strategic plan 

Listen
In light of the unique challenges faced by hospitals and health systems throughout the pandemic, the American Hospital Association has updated its strategic plan for 2022-24.
The new strategy, released Feb. 8, is based on five strategic pillars to guide the organization's future efforts:
- Provide greater value and care.
- Ensure the financial stability of hospitals and health systems.
- Increase public trust in hospitals and health systems.
- Address workforce challenges across the short, medium and long term.
- Improve the experience for healthcare consumers.
Several key issues — including equity, leadership and partnerships, advanced data and analytics, and behavioral health — intersect each of the five strategic goals and will be vital to success, the AHA noted.
Read the full strategy here.