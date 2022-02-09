AHA releases 2022-24 strategic plan 

In light of the unique challenges faced by hospitals and health systems throughout the pandemic, the American Hospital Association has updated its strategic plan for 2022-24.

The new strategy, released Feb. 8, is based on five strategic pillars to guide the organization's future efforts:

Provide greater value and care.



Ensure the financial stability of hospitals and health systems.



Increase public trust in hospitals and health systems.



Address workforce challenges across the short, medium and long term.



Improve the experience for healthcare consumers.

Several key issues — including equity, leadership and partnerships, advanced data and analytics, and behavioral health — intersect each of the five strategic goals and will be vital to success, the AHA noted.

Read the full strategy here.