6 healthcare companies with low-integrity climate plans

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Despite 25 of the world's largest companies pledging to cut their emissions 100 percent through net neutrality or carbon-zero policies, a new analysis shows they are committing to only a 40 percent reduction on average.

Climate change activist group NewClimate Institute along with Carbon Market Watch published a report Feb. 7 that analyzes the climate pledges of 25 corporate giants. The exclusion of market segments and emission sources as well as relying too heavily on carbon offsetting hurt the integrity of the climate plans, according to the report. 

Here are the healthcare-related companies that ranked the lowest in integrity: 

Low integrity 

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Amazon

  • Google
  • Walmart 

Very low integrity

  • CVS Health

  • Novartis

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles