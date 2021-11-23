3 strategies on countering vaccine hesitancy 

Despite the tragic death toll the coronavirus caused in the U.S, vaccinations have been polarized politically, and many people are still hesitant about whether to get inoculated. Here are three strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination, according to a report in The Lancet published Nov. 15.

1. Behavioral interventions

Keeping vaccines in the forefront of people's minds can help increase uptake. Sending alerts or reminders for "reservations" for vaccination have been proven to be useful. Using presumptive language regarding the vaccines — for example, saying, "You are due to get a vaccine today," instead of, "What do you want to do about vaccines today?" — and opt-out methods helps increase the vaccinated population.

2. Identify inequities

Public health leaders should communicate and work with community leaders and local organizations that serve vulnerable populations that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

3. Promote communication

Involving organizations and entities across multiple levels to create a unified message on vaccinations helps spread the message clearly. It is also important to pay special attention to communities with low vaccination rates and identify anti-vaccination groups that spread misinformation to counter them with facts.